School bus driver, 62, arrested after he allegedly kissed student: Suffolk County Police

PATCHOGUE, NY — A school bus driver was arrested Sunday after he allegedly kissed a student, police officials said.

Joel Cedeno, 62, was driving a bus for Montauk Bus on March 19 when he pulled over and asked a 15-year-old girl, who was the only student still on the bus, for a hug, officials said. She offered a handshake, but then Cedeno allegedly kissed her.

The girl’s mother reported the incident to the Patchogue-Medford School District and school officials called police.

Cedeno was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on May 21.