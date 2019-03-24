Man kicks woman, 41, in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A man tried to trip a woman in Brooklyn, then kicked her in the shin, police said.

They released surveillance images of the man on Sunday.

He approached the woman on Avenue H and tried to trip the 41-year-old woman by “kicking at her feet” on March 16, police said. When she didn’t fall, the man kicked her in the right shin and fled on foot.

The woman suffered pain and bruising to her shin and was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

Police have asked for help finding the man. He’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and is believed to be in his early 20s. The man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a black jacket with light colored sleeves and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).