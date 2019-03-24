Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run after fight at LI parking lot: police

LINDENHURST, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed another man after a fight at a Long Island parking lot early Saturday.

Shatik Canady faces charges of first-degree manslaughter after detectives say he intentionally ran over the victim.

Just before 5 a.m., Canady and the victim, Kawon Williams, were involved in a fight in the rear parking lot of BrewHaus Pub along North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst, police said.

Following the fight, Williams, 28, was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled, according to cops.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Canady, 41, was later identified as the driver who fled and was taken into custody.