In campaign speech at Trump hotel, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls the President a coward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand kicked off her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination during a Sunday speech in front of Trump International Hotel.

She formally joined the race earlier in March. Gillibrand stood in front of hundreds of supporters and a few protestors on the upper west side, taking aim at the President - who continues to deny any collusion during his 2016 campaign.

“President Trump is tearing apart the moral fabric of our country," sh said. "Our president is a coward.”

She also made reference to Trump's slogan, Make America Great Again.

“There’s no doubt America is great,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand joined the race last month, but this was the first time she laid out her vision for America, which includes universal health care, paid leave for workers, more green jobs, stronger gun laws and a better education system.

Greg Werwaiss attended the event.

“I loved her speech, all the positions she adopted I feel strongly about,” said Werwaiss, who help up a Gillibrand 2020 sign.

Josh Drew took his two sons.

“I think it’s important as a dad to show my boys women are strong, powerful and can have leadership roles," he said.

Senator Gillibrand is one of 16 Democrats now running for President in the 2020-election. Six of the candidates are women.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has also been flirting with the idea, but he has not made any official announcement yet.