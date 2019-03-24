WATCH: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to deliver first big campaign speech outside Trump hotel

Alleged burglar gets stuck in vent of Long Island dentist office

Posted 12:26 PM, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:18PM, March 24, 2019

Sean Maranzino was arrested after police say he tried to sneak into a Long Island dentist office through an air conditioning vent.

BAY SHORE, N.Y.  — A man was arrested after he got stuck in a vent trying to enter a Long Island business.

Sean Maranzino, 32, entered the Calderon Dental office on Sunrise Highway Tuesday morning through an exposed air conditioning vent at about 6 a.m., police said.

As he tried to get into the office, he became stuck.

He was discovered about three and a half hours later by staff members and officers were called to dislodge him, police said.

Investigation revealed Maranzino was also responsible for four other commercial burglaries on Long Island during the past week. During those robberies, police say he took smoking equipment and lock boxes.

Maranzino faces burglary charges.

