WATCH: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to deliver first big campaign speech outside Trump hotel

Woman shot by police while trying to light Queens station house on fire: sources

Posted 3:50 PM, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:54PM, March 24, 2019

BAYSIDE, Queens — A woman was shot by police in Queens on Sunday afternoon after she tried to light the 111th NYPD Precinct house on fire, sources said.

Three people were injured, an FDNY spokesperson said. It’s not immediately clear who the other two people were.

There was originally a 911 call for a car fire at 215th Street and Northern Boulevard in Queens, an FDNY official said.

One person suffered serious injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, officials said. Two people suffered minor injuries.

At least one patient was taken to NewYork–Presbyterian/Queens hospital.

Police advised people to avoid the area around Northern Boulevard and 215th Street because of the investigation. New Yorkers can expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.