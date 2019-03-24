2 men steal $10K worth of Apple products from Staten Island Best Buy: police

HEARTLAND VILLAGE, Staten Island — Cops are searching for the two men accused of stealing $10,000 worth of products from a Staten Island Best Buy.

The men walked into a restricted storage area at the Best Buy along Richmond Avenue Thursday night and removed about $10,000 worth of Apple products, police said.

They fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Both men were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Police released an image of one of the suspected thieves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).