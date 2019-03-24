2 firefighters injured battling suspicious fire in Jersey City; woman taken into custody for questioning

Justice Department: Mueller does not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice or find that he committed a crime
Posted 9:47 PM, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49PM, March 24, 2019

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Two firefighters were injured Sunday as they battled a suspicious fire at a Jersey City home, police said.

A call for the Clinton Avenue fire came in around 4:20 p.m., officials said. The first floor, second floor and roof area of building were on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but two of them were injured, police said. They were treated at the Jersey City Medical Center.

The fire appears suspicious and a woman was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the fire.

The Red Cross relocated three adults and one child displaced because of the blaze.

