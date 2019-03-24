× 11-year-old boy missing in Newark, NJ

NEWARK, NJ — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing in Newark on Sunday, officials said.

Yazir Finklea was last seen shortly before 12:40 p.m. in the 200-block of Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

He’s about 4 feet tall. The boy was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black vest over it, gray Nautica sweat pants, a “Rest in Peace” bandanna on his head and blue and white Jordan sneakers.

Police have asked for help finding him.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yazir Finklea to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our new Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.