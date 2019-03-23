Yonkers man charged with assault after kicking woman, 78, in the face on Bronx subway: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — A Yonkers man has been identified and charged with assault after he was seen in cellphone video kicking an elderly woman in the face on a subway in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

Police said Saturday that 36-year-old Marc Gomez is expected to be charged with second degree assault, third degree assault and harassment, in connection with the subway attack. Police noted the 78-year-old victim's age played a role in the degree of the charges.

Gomez was apprehended Saturday morning in lower Manhattan after someone who knew him tipped off police from the 6th precinct of his location, authorities said.

On Sunday, March 10, at about 3:10 a.m., inside of the Nereid Avenue/ White Plains Road subway station, a man approached a 78-year-old woman who was seated, and began to punch and kick her numerous times in her face and her body, police said.

The horrendous assault was captured on cellphone video.

The disturbing footage shows the man kicking the seated victim six times, twice in the head and four times in her upper body, before walking off the subway yelling, "Now Worldstar that!"

The woman, who was seen with several bags, tried to block the kicks with her left hand, while stunned passengers watched, the video showed.

Warning: Video of the attack, seen below, may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

The man left the No. 2 train at the station and fled on foot.

The woman rode the train one more northbound stop and exited at the Wakefield-241 Street /White Plains Road station, where she was met by EMS.

She suffered from bleeding and swelling with cuts to the face, police said.

She was treated on scene by EMS and refused further medical attention, according to police.