Video shows man shot multiple times while sitting in car in the Bronx; he survived

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — New video shows the moment when a man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in the Bronx.

The man is expected to survive, police said.

On Friday, around 3 p.m., in front of 1107 Forest Avenue, police say someone approached a 38-year-old man who was sitting in the driver side of his parked vehicle and began shooting in to the car.

In video released by the NYPD, a man ran up to a white car, and fired several shots at close range into the window of the driver side.

Glass can be seen shattering onto the ground.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

The shooter, who is wanted for reckless endangerment, was last seen fleeing on foot on Forest Avenue, police officials said.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are looking for a man described as having a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, white baseball cap, dark colored sneakers and dark colored jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).