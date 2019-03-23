Uber Eats deliveryman beaten, robbed of electric bike in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Surveillance video captured a vicious attack on an Uber Eats delivery man as he was making a food delivery in the Bronx, police said.

Four individuals are seen throwing the delivery man to the ground, kicking and hitting him and then stealing his Arrow electric bike and iPhone before fleeing the scene. One suspect also displayed a knife, police said.

The incident happened on February 26, at 10:17 p.m., in front of 1348 Edward L Grant Highway in the Bronx.

Police said the 36-year-old victim was not seriously injured, but his friend says he is still very shaken by the attack.

"He is afraid to be out in the street after that happened, that it is dangerous out here," said Jerome, speaking through a translator.

Jerome, who also works as a delivery man, says he is afraid, too. He said not only was his friend robbed of his belongings, he is now having hard time making ends meet. "He doesn't know what to do. He lost his bike – that's his job."

John Pete looks out for people who live and work in this neighborhood. The advice he gives is to always be aware of your surroundings.

"It's really crazy. You know, these guys are out here trying to work hard to make a little descent living and punks like that try to ruin their lives, it's not nice," Pete said. "If you're here and trying to rob someone who is trying to make a decent living you need to go to jail," he added.

The NYPD is trying to track down the four attackers. They were caught by video security cameras but some of them were wearing disguises.

Suspect one is described as a male, approximately in his late teens, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a bright green ski mask, a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He was carrying a knife, police said.

The second suspect is described as a male, approximately in his late teens, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue hood, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He fled the location in possession of the victim's electric bike, police said.

A third suspect is described as a male, approximately in his late teens, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing white-rimmed sunglasses, a green bubble jacket with a fur-line hood, blue jeans, and black boots.

The final suspect is described as a male, approximately in his late teens, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).