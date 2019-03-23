Man robs popular Greenwich Village restaurant after sneaking in, tying up man by his feet: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE — A man robbed a restaurant that’s a Greenwich Village staple after pretending to have a firearm and tying up a man in the basement, police said Saturday.

Authorities said the suspect entered a side door of the Knickerbocker Bar & Grill, located near NYU at 33 University Pl., at about 1 a.m. on Friday and proceeded to go down into the eatery’s basement.

The suspect approached a 62-year-old man in the basement, simulated having a gun, and then used tape to tie the man up by his feet and wrists, police said. It is not clear at this time if the victim is an employee at the restaurant.

According to the police, the suspect stole $8,000 in cash and fled the scene on foot.

Police have released the above surveillance images of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).