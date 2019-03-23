Long Island car wash employee killed when vehicle strikes him: police

ELMONT, L.I. — An employee at a car wash in Long Island was fatally struck by a vehicle entering the car wash on Saturday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the car drove up to the rear entrance just after 8 a.m. Saturday to use the car wash at Empire Car Wash, located at 255 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.

While attempting to enter the car wash, the vehicle suddenly accelerated and struck the employee against a wall, police said.

The victim was transported by police ambulance to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

Police said no criminality is believed to have occurred at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased car wash employee is being withheld pending family notification.