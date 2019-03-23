Four men beat and rob man outside Bronx subway station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — Police are looking for four men they say attacked and robbed another man outside a subway station in the Bronx, authorities said Saturday.

The victim was followed by the four suspects to the corner of Pelham Parkway North and White Plains Road, in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx, at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, police said.

In surveillance footage released by police of the incident, the four suspects approached the victim right by the entrance stairs of the Pelham Parkway subway station on the 2/5 train lines. Police say the suspects demanded the victim to empty his pockets and then began punching and kicking him.

The suspects stole the man's debit card and $138 in cash and fled the scene, police said.

Authorities said that EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for minor facial injuries.

Police have released the above surveillance footage of the suspects and described them as:

A man with black hair who is 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing between 110 lbs and 130 lbs, and last seen wearing a black coat and yellow hoodie.

A second man who is 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing between 130 lbs and 150 lbs, and last seen wearing a coat with several patches.

A third man who is 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing between 130 lbs and 150 lbs, and last seen wearing a silver, blue and red bubble coat.

A fourth man who is 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing between 120 lbs and 140 lbs, and last seen wearing a dark jacket, and white hoodie.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).