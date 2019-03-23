Firefighters save mom and baby from burning building in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — “Somebody was struggling and waving from inside,” said Sesh Chari, who heard people screaming in South Richmond Hill, Queens, on Friday.

Chari took out his cellphone and started recording, as firefighters rushed to save a mom and her 18-month-old baby from a blaze that took over a 3-story building on 121st Street and Liberty Avenue.

“That was truly motherly love. She don’t want to let that baby go. Firefighters cooperated with her,” Chari told PIX11 News. “At one point you could even see the mother’s legs dangling from the ladder, but still, her baby was in her arms… ’til the end she held the baby,” he added.

As mom and her baby recover, Jatinder Boparai, the owner of the building, showed PIX11 the damage inside. It is a charred mess.

“The whole building is a loss, the business too, nothing left behind,” Boparai said.

According to officials, the fire started on the third floor of the building.

Residents who lived on the second and third floors lost everything.

The clothing store that was on first floor of the building is now closed for business because of the damage.

While Boparai and the residents have to rebuild, they said they’re happy everyone made it out safe, and they want to thank the brave firefighters who responded so quickly.

“It went smooth, the entire operation. They did a phenomenal job,” said Chari.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation officials said.