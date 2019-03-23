× Brooklyn woman killed in Hamilton Heights hit-and-run by drug-impaired driver: police

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan— A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he struck a woman in Upper Manhattan, then drove away before hitting another vehicle, police said Saturday.

On Friday, around 9:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at Amsterdam Avenue and West 141 Street.

When they arrived, police found Erica Imbasciani, 26, of Brooklyn with severe trauma to her head and body, police said.

Imbasciani was transported tot he hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police determined that Tyrik Cooper, 27, of the Bronx was driving a black 2003 GMC Denali, while drug-impaired, southbound on Amsterdam Avenue when he struck the woman as she stepped off of a curb at West 141 Street, then pined her against a parked vehicle.

Cooper then drove away from the scene, continuing southbound on Amsterdam Avenue, police said.

The perpetrator turned his vehicle onto Hamilton Place and continued driving until he collided into the rear of another SUV that was waiting for a traffic light at West 138 Street, a police investigation revealed.

Cooper was arrested at the scene.

He faces multiple charges including vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident-serious injury, vehicular assault, failure to report accident, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operator, and motor vehicle license violation-no license.

