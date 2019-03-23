1 dead, 1 critically wounded in NJ restaurant shooting: police
EDISON, New Jersey— One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after both men were shot outside of a restaurant in Edison, police officials said Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call just before 2 a.m. for a shooting at Akbar Indian Restaurant at 21 Cortlandt St. where a Reggae event was being held.
Edison Police arrived to find two Newark men suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Another 40-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.