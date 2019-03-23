× 1 arrested in string of violent attacks in Queens: police

SUNNYSIDE, Queens— A man has been arrested in connection with a string of assaults reported in Queens, police said Saturday.

Police officers from the 104 precinct announced they have apprehended one of the three men wanted in the assault and robbery spree that happened in Sunnyside this month.

The @NYPD104Pct Detectives have successfully apprehended one of the three individuals wanted in the assault/robbery spree affecting the neighborhood of #Sunnyside Further arrests are expected.@NYPDQueensNorth @LICPOST @sunnysidepost @JimmyVanBramer @NYPDnews — NYPD 108th Precinct (@NYPD108Pct) March 23, 2019

The three men were initially sought in the Mar. 11 attack on a man who was brutally mugged on a Sunnyside street.

They removed the victim’s wallet, which contained $600 in cash, an iPhone X and Apple earpods before fleeing according to police.

On Mar. 9, police say the men sprayed “silly string” in the face of a 62-year-old man and struck him several times in the head and back with a belt. The victim sustained bruising to his head, police said.

On Mar. 16, the men were observed by a 21-year-old victim spray painting parked vehicles along the corner of 39th Avenue and 46th Street, police said.

When the victim addressed the men, he was punched about the face, causing lacerations and bruises, police said.

On Monday, police said the same trio slashed and stabbed a 45-year-old man as he was walking to work. They took the victim’s cell phone, wallet and backpack before fleeing. He was taken to the hospital with multiple lacerations to his head and back.

Police say more arrests are expected to be made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).