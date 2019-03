Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — It’s a new season for the Mets, and that also means a new selection of food baseball fans can try while watching a game at Citi Field.

Citi Field senior executive chef Patrick Schaeffer gives PIX11 a preview of some their newest foodie favorites.

This year’s food lineup includes Emmy Squared, sandwiches from Mama’s of Corona and the classic filet mignon sandwich from Pat LaFrieda’s.