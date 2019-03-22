VIDEO: Man sought for groping woman in Brooklyn deli: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTE GREENE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man who was seen on video groping a woman inside of a Brooklyn deli, the NYPD said Thursday.

Police are investigating a report that on Saturday, around 12:35 a.m., the man tried to engage a 29-year-old woman in conversation inside of Dekalb Deli on 106 Dekalb Ave.

When the victim declined the man's advances, he forcibly groped her, police said.

Surveillance video released by police shows the woman fending off the individual's assault long enough to call police, but he persisted and slapped her on the rear during the call.

The perpetrator fled the deli on foot heading southbound on Ashland Place.

Th man is described as being between 30 to 35-year-old, about 6-foot-one, and weighing around 160 to 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

