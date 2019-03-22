Unsafe at home: A look in the case of Barbara Sheehan

NEW YORK — A Howard Beach housewife shot her husband, a former cop, eleven times — with his own guns.

Was she an abused wife pushed too far? Or was she the perpetrator?

The jury’s shocking decision brought an end to a case that shined a light into the hidden world of domestic abuse.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million men and women are subjected to domestic violence and about 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

If you need help, call 1-800-621-HOPE (4673) or Visit the Safe Horizon website.

Tune in to PIX11’s original documentary series “Only in New York — Unsafe at Home” Friday at 10:30 p.m.

