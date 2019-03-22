TSA stops man from bringing gun onto plane at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man was arrested after he allegedly tried to bring a gun onto an airplane at Newark Liberty International Airport Thursday.

The Monmouth County resident had the .32 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine, a TSA spokesperson said.

He was arrested by Port Authority police.

It was the third gun caught at the airport so far this year, TSA officials said.

Two handguns were caught on Feb. 18.

Fourteen guns were caught at the airport’s checkpoints last year, setting a record for the most firearms caught in one calendar year. Nationwide, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints last year.

TSA is reminding those who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Those with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto planes.