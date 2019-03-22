Trump has not been briefed on Mueller report: White House

PALM BEACH, Florida — Next steps on the Mueller report are ‘up to’ Attorney General Barr, the White House stated Friday.

Robert Mueller notified Attorney General William Barr on Friday that he had concluded his probe of Russian election interference and any possible coordination with Donald Trump’s campaign.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump has not been briefed on the report and that the White House has not seen Mueller’s findings.

“The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report,” Sanders said in a statement.