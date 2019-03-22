Transformer fire causes power outage in two Midtown residential buildings: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan— Hundreds of residents and a business were left without power after a transformer fire erupted in the basement of a high-rise building in Midtown, FDNY said Friday.

Fire officials responded to a call of a fire just after 12:30 a.m. inside of a 46-story building located at 1301 6th Ave.

They arrived to find that a malfunctioning transformer in the sub-basement of the building had malfunctioned, and was causing some smoke and fire, FDNY said

The fire was quickly contained.

According to Con Edison, the transformer equipment completely burned out, knocking the power out to the entire building and to a mixed-residential building across the street located at 821 7th Ave.

The elevators were out as well, Con Edison said.

Back-up generators were functioning for essential areas of both Midtown buildings, but Con Edison is ordering more to provide additional lighting for the building, the utility company said.

There were no reported injuries.