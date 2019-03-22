This is ‘Us’: Cast talks about Jordan Peele’s terrifying new movie

NEW YORK — After sending shock waves across contemporary culture and setting a new standard for provocative, socially conscious horror films with his directorial debut, “Get Out”

Jordan Peele is back with another film.

The story revolves around a woman, starring Lupita Nyong’o, who returns to her childhood home with her family.

Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past.

Oji chats with Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex, the two children who star alongside Peele and Nyyong’o about the film.

Catch "Us" in theaters.

