Sen. Schumer: ‘Imperative’ for Mueller report to be made public; White House must not interfere

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer spoke live with media outlets Friday evening, reacting to news that special counsel Robert Mueller turned over his long-awaited final report on the contentious Russia investigation to the Justice Department on Friday.

“Now that Special counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the attorney general, it’s imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public, and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress,” Schumer said.

“Attorney General Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any sneak preview of Mueller’s findings or evidence,” Schumer said. “The White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence should be made public,” he added.

“The American people have a right to the truth. The watch word is transparency,” Schumer said.

Mueller’s report has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump’s presidency, entangled Trump’s family and resulted in criminal charges against some of the president’s closest associates.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House has not seen Mueller’s findings.

The comprehensive report, which is still confidential, marks the end of Mueller’s probe but sets the stage for big public fights to come. The next steps are up to Trump’s attorney general, to Congress and, in all likelihood, federal courts.

The Justice Department said Mueller delivered his final report to Attorney General William Barr and officially concluded his probe of Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates.

The report will now be reviewed by Barr, who has said he will write his own account communicating Mueller’s findings to Congress and the American public.

Barr said he could send his account to Congress quickly.