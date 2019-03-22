R Baby Foundation’s app makes ER trips less confusing for parents of young children

Posted 11:02 PM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10PM, March 22, 2019

They've helped saved thousands of babies' lives in emergency rooms across the country. Now, the R Baby Foundation wants to make your next trip to the emergency room a little less confusing.

R Baby started in 2006 after Phyllis and Andrew Rabinowitz lost their nine-day-old baby, Rebecca, after a misdiagnose.

They realized there was a hole in the healthcare system. There were too many times a non-pediatric physician was practicing on babies in hospitals.

So they created the R Baby Foundation, the first and only non-profit organization focused on saving babies' lives through improving pediatric care in emergency rooms.

With the help of doctors like Marc Auerbach, a Yale Pediatric Specialist, they have trained emergency doctors around the country on how to treat children. “You may only see a sick child every once in five or 10 years, but you need to have on-going training for those providers so they’re ready," said Auerbach.

R Baby is now in 750 hospital around the country.

Now, the Rabinowitzs have been instrumental in expanding R Baby's app, findERnow, which tracks which hospitals are prepared to treat infants and children in their emergency rooms.

The R Baby Foundation fundraiser is April 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom and this year they've partnered with Michael's Mission to raise money to help save lives. Tickets are still available.

