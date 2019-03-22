R Baby Foundation’s app makes ER trips less confusing for parents of young children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They've helped saved thousands of babies' lives in emergency rooms across the country. Now, the R Baby Foundation wants to make your next trip to the emergency room a little less confusing.

R Baby started in 2006 after Phyllis and Andrew Rabinowitz lost their nine-day-old baby, Rebecca, after a misdiagnose.

They realized there was a hole in the healthcare system. There were too many times a non-pediatric physician was practicing on babies in hospitals.

So they created the R Baby Foundation, the first and only non-profit organization focused on saving babies' lives through improving pediatric care in emergency rooms.

With the help of doctors like Marc Auerbach, a Yale Pediatric Specialist, they have trained emergency doctors around the country on how to treat children. “You may only see a sick child every once in five or 10 years, but you need to have on-going training for those providers so they’re ready," said Auerbach.

R Baby is now in 750 hospital around the country.

Now, the Rabinowitzs have been instrumental in expanding R Baby's app, findERnow, which tracks which hospitals are prepared to treat infants and children in their emergency rooms.

The R Baby Foundation fundraiser is April 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom and this year they've partnered with Michael's Mission to raise money to help save lives. Tickets are still available.