NEW YORK, NY — Each year, school teachers in the US spend an average of $500 out­-of-­pocket on classroom supplies (Forbes.) PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce FUEL MY SCHOOL, a station initiative to help public school students “fuel their school” will be returning for a third year. Through an essay contest, PIX11 will again make a financial donation to help an elementary school; a middle school and a high school achieve their academic goals through upgraded classroom supplies.

Presented by Altice, PIX11’s 2019 Fuel My School competition will award $11K for each winning school and $5K for the runner-up in each category.

Beginning March 12, 2019, elementary, middle school and high school students, teachers and parents from public schools in 5 boroughs of New York City, Westchester County, Long Island and all of New Jersey are invited to submit an essay explaining how their school makes a difference. PIX11 will announce the winning school LIVE on the PIX11 Morning News and present the principal at each winning school with an $11,000 check to be used on school supplies or technology – the items they cannot afford and feel would make a difference in the lives of their students.

In prior years, PIX11’s FUEL MY SCHOOL initiative received nearly 1000 school submissions, and over the course of the contests, nearly 30,000 votes were received.

2019 ENTRY:

FUEL MY SCHOOL submissions will be accepted via email: fuelmyschool@pix11.com and online: www.pix11.com/fuelmyschool

FUEL MY SCHOOL submission dates: MARCH 12, 2019 – APRIL 5, 2019

JUDGING:

Judging will happen in three rounds:

Elementary Schools:

· Vote for the winning elementary school via text message:

April 29, 2019 at 5a – May 1, 2019 at 12p



· Winning elementary school announced LIVE on PIX11 Morning News: May 3, 2019

Middle Schools:

· Vote for the winning middle school via text message:

May 6, 2019 at 5a – May 8, 2019 at 12p



· Winning middle school announced LIVE on PIX11 Morning News: May 10, 2019

High Schools:

· Vote for the winning high school online via text message:

May 13, 2019 at 5a – May 15, 2019 at 12p



· Winning high school announced LIVE on PIX11 Morning News: May 17, 2019

Contest is open to public schools in the 5 boros of New York City, Westchester County, Long Island and all of New Jersey. Charter, private and parochial schools are not eligible.

For more information, voting instructions and complete contest rules please visit: www.pix11.com/fuelmyschool