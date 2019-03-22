NYPD investigates racist graffiti found on MTA bus in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — The MTA and NYPD are investigating apparent racist graffiti found scrawled on MTA buses Friday morning.

A commuter traveling to work observed the graffiti while onboard the B13 bus and reported it.

Images were tweeted out by user @progressiveact, who called the incident “absolutely unacceptable” and is calling for a full-scale police investigation.

Images show sentences written on bus seats and backs of bus seats.

According to MTA spokeswoman Amanda Kwan, the MTA is working with the NYPD to investigate the incident.

“There is absolutely no place in our system for hate. We immediately removed the bus from service.”

These messages came a few days after police released surveillance video of a man sucker punching a woman as she walked down a Brooklyn street in broad daylight.

Sources told PIX11 no words were exchanged between the two and the man just walked away following the attack.

Police have not confirmed whether Friday’s incident was linked to the attack.