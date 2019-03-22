Midday with Muller: Video shows man kicking woman on subway, Trump comments on Mueller report

Posted 1:04 PM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, March 22, 2019

Disturbing video shows a man kicking a 78-year-old woman on the subway, and here’s why President Trump suddenly says the public should see the Mueller report. John Muller has the top 11 stories you need to now on Midday with Muller.

