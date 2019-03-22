Mets, Yankees 2019 schedule on PIX11

The New York Mets and Yankees have released their schedule of games airing on PIX11.

The New York Yankees return to PIX11 for the fifth season on Friday, April 12. The 27-time World Champion New York Yankees host the White Sox for the first of 21 regular season broadcasts of Yankees games airing in HD on PIX11. PIX11 will also produce pre-game specials for each Yankees broadcast game airing in primetime on PIX11.

And the 20th consecutive New York Mets baseball season on PIX11 swings into action on Saturday, April 20, when the Mets face the Cardinals for the first of 25 regular season broadcasts of Mets games airing on PIX11. PIX11 will also air an SNY produced pre-game show prior to each regular season game on the station. All games will be produced by SNY. In addition, all Mets games broadcast on PIX will be streamed on PIX11.com and in the PIX11 app.