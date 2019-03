Woman, 78, kicked in the face multiple times on subway in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx— Authorities are searching for a man seen in cellphone video kicking a woman's face and body several times on a train in the Bronx, police said Friday.

On Sunday, March 10, at about 3:10 a.m inside of the 238th Street and Nereid Avenue Street subway station, a man approached a 78-year-old woman who was seated, and began to violently punch and kick her numerous times in her face and her body, police said.

The horrendous assault was captured on cell phone video.

The disturbing footage shows the man kicking the seated victim six times, twice in the head and four times in her upper body, before walking off the subway yelling, "Now Worldstar that!"

The woman, who was seen with several bags and donning a floor-length patterned skirt, black shirt and jean jacket, tried to block the kicks with her left hand, while stunned passengers watched, the video showed.

The man left the 2-train at 238 Street / Nereid Avenue and fled on foot.

The 78-year-old woman rode the train one more northbound stop and exited the train at the 241st Street station where she was met by EMS.

She suffered from bleeding and swelling with cuts to the face, police said.

She was treated on scene by EMS and refused further medical attention.

The man is described as being 40-years-old, 6-feet tall, 180 pounds, with a black goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, long black and white checkered scarf, metal framed glasses, and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).