MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A man was shot multiple times in his vehicle in the Bronx on Friday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the 38-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside his vehicle at 3:02 p.m., near East 167th Street and Boston Road, in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx and is not likely to die, police said.

Police said they are investigating and currently have no suspect description.

