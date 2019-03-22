Hidden NY: The Museum of Interesting Things

NEW YORK — The Museum of Interesting Things is a traveling interactive demonstration and exhibition of antiques and inventions inspiring innovation and creativity — learning from the past to create a better future.

Denny Daniel, the founder of the traveling museum, has thousands of items in his apartment — Each item, is a history lesson in itself.

The museum isn’t Daniel’s apartment. The items pop up in several locations across New York.

You can find the next Museum of Interesting Things Secret Speakeasy at The Loft at Prince (177 Prince St.) on Mar. 31 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m.

For tickets, click here.