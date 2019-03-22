Fire tears through laundromat in the Bronx

Posted 1:42 PM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:47PM, March 22, 2019

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Firefighters battle a blaze as it tears through a Bronx laundromat Friday afternoon.

Fire officials responded to the blaze at about 12:45 p.m. at 2465 Webster Ave. in Fordham Heights.

The fire started on the laundromat located at a one-story commercial building, fire officials said.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the building’s roof.

No injuries were immediately reported.

