Fire tears through laundromat in the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Firefighters battle a blaze as it tears through a Bronx laundromat Friday afternoon.

Fire officials responded to the blaze at about 12:45 p.m. at 2465 Webster Ave. in Fordham Heights.

The fire started on the laundromat located at a one-story commercial building, fire officials said.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the building’s roof.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.