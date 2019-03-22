Fire tears through laundromat in the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Firefighters battle a blaze as it tears through a Bronx laundromat Friday afternoon.
Fire officials responded to the blaze at about 12:45 p.m. at 2465 Webster Ave. in Fordham Heights.
The fire started on the laundromat located at a one-story commercial building, fire officials said.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the building’s roof.
No injuries were immediately reported.
40.860292 -73.893053