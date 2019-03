This week, we turn our attention to two of the leading causes of death in the United States.

Each year, more than 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with cancer. Thanks to advancements in treatment, two thirds of them will join 33 million cancer patients worldwide who have survived five years after their initial diagnosis. Their survival is largely due to advancements in the treatment of some cancers. Yet there has not been enough progress in other forms where a diagnosis could mean near certain death.

We hear from Dr. Sam Waxman, professor of medicine at the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, founder of Sam Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, who talks about advancements in cancer treatment and dispels myths and misinformation about this disease.

More than 5.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease. An estimated 400,000 of them are in New York State alone. It’s a chronic neurodegenerative disease that starts slowly, but eventually robs its victims of their memory. It was first diagnosed over a century ago, but the cause remains elusive and there is no known cure.

We hear from two leading experts in the field of Alzheimer’s research, treatment and prevention.

Marvin is joined by Dr. Richard Isaacson, director of the Alzheimer’s prevention clinic at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Dr. Arjun Masurkar, clinical core director of New York University’s Alzheimer’s Disease Center and assistant Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience and Physiology.