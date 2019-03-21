Woman punched on Brooklyn sidewalk in random attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man who randomly punched a woman on a Brooklyn sidewalk earlier this month.

On Mar. 9, the 27-year-old woman was walking along the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights when a man approached her and struck her in the head in broad daylight, police said.

The victim suffered pain to her head and took herself to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The attacker, who fled north on Nostrand Avenue is described to be 40 years old, with black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with a white stripe, depicting the word “Yale,” a black wool hat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).