Train station waiting room causes frustration during early morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A seat on the train is the most desired during the commute. If you have to wait for the ride, a seat inside a waiting room is nice.

But riders at the Hamilton Station on NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor line say they cannot get into the enclosed facility sometimes early in the morning.

They can access the trains whenever they arrive. Stairs and platforms are open and covered with a roof.

In a statement to PIX11 News, NJ Transit Spokesperson Nancy Snyder wrote about the arrangement with the newsstand and doughnut shop vendor that allows the coffee shop access to prepare for business before the station’s ticket window officially opens.

"On occasion, staff as a courtesy to customers, has unlocked the station doors to allow for entry," she wrote.

NJ Transit representatives staff the ticket window, which faces the sidewalk, Monday through Friday beginning at 6 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.

A tweet from the agency ignited comments on social media Thursday. It said the contract calls for the business to open the doors.

Some riders said this issue has become a symbol of their frustration for rail and bus service and customer relations.