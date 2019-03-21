Spring cleaning and decluttering tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As spring rolls in, it's a new beginning for one single mom who decided to declutter her home.

Lisa's apartment was consumed by containers in every corner of her house, and nothing seemed to have its own place, including Lisa and her three boys.

Armed with tips and great style, professional organizational expert, Barbara Reich, makes over the family's small, cluttered apartment.

With Reich and her team's magic, there were barely any bins in sight — and things were just getting started.

How can you declutter your space?

Common sense is key:

Where do these things make sense?

You want to keep the plates close to the sink Keep snacks where you (and your children) can reach them Group similar things together. (Example: Keep baking supplies stored together)

Double-hanging closets can hold double the clothes

Click here for more information on Barbara Reich's previous projects.