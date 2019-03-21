Son stabs parents, killing mother, at LI home: police

SYOSSET, N.Y. — A man stabbed both of his parents, killing his mother and injuring his father, after losing his job, police said Thursday.

The deadly attack happened in a home on Syosset Circle after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The unidentified 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother during an argument after losing his job.

When the man’s father attempted to intervene, he was also stabbed, police said.

The mother, who was in her 60s, died, according to police.

The father, who is also in his 60s, is in unknown condition, but police said he is expected to survive.

Their son was arrested at the scene.