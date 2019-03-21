PIX11 presents: Only in New York — Unsafe at Home

On a cold day in Howard Beach, housewife Barbara Sheehan was arrested for gunning down her husband, a retired NYPD detective. She fired 11 shots with two of his guns while he was shaving in the bathroom.

Her defense? Sheehan claimed she had no choice — he would have killed her first. At the trial, Sheehan testified that she was the victim of her husband’s relentless physical abuse.

The central mystery: Was Sheehan in imminent danger when she pulled the trigger? Her freedom would hinge on how the jury answered that question.

The case became a window into the frightening realities of domestic violence, as the media questioned how the criminal-justice system handles the cases of battered women.

