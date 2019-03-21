No Powerball winner; jackpot soars to $625 million

No one has won the big Powerball prize, so the estimated jackpot now grows to an estimated $625 million.

The next drawing will be on Saturday.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63 and Powerball: 21

Although no one won the jackpot prize, there were four second-prize winners of $1 million.

Those winning tickets were sold in Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The last big Powerball jackpot win was back in December, when a Brooklyn truck driver won the $298 million Dec. 26 drawing.