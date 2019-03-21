Do you trust Facebook? A security blog says some 600 million users may have had their passwords stored in plain text for years. John Muller has the top 11 stories you need to know now on Midday with Muller.
Midday with Muller: Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
-
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
-
Midday with Muller: 150 families displaces by Yonkers fire
-
Midday with Muller: Mob-boss hit
-
Midday with Muller: Shooting on Queens subway platform
-
Midday with Muller: Debris falls from Queens train tracks — again
-
-
Midday with Muller: Cow on the loose in the Bronx; Statue of Liberty Climber sentenced
-
Midday with Muller: Cuomo supports banning repeat sexual crime perpetrators from NYC subways
-
Midday with Muller: Suspects charged with murder in ‘friendly fire’ death of NYPD detective
-
Midday with Muller: 19 injured in Bronx fire
-
Midday with Muller: Multiple people found unconscious in Rockland County
-
-
Midday with Muller: Trump declares national emergency
-
Midday with Muller: Person in custody following police chase
-
Midday with Muller: Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution