Man throws woman onto bed in Washington Heights apartment, tries to rape her

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man threw a woman onto her bed and attempted to rape her early Wednesday, police said.

The door of the Washington Heights apartment was left ajar, officials said. The 43-year-old woman was woken by her barking dog and walked toward her front door to investigate.

On her way, a man grabbed her and tried to remove her clothing, police said. The woman screamed and some of her family members rushed in, causing the man to flee the apartment.

He was last seen on West 188th Street heading toward Amsterdam Avenue, officials said. The victim was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for an evaluation.

Police have asked for help finding the attempted rapist. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall. The man was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

