Man crashes car after getting shot in the Bronx: Police

The BRONX — A man crashed his car after he was shot in the Bronx early Thursday.

The 26-year-old man walked into the Hi-Life Deli along Grand Concourse and East 167th Street in the Bronx.

After he purchased items and went into his car, a man walked up to the victim and shot into the car, striking the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim tried to drive off, but eventually crashed at Watson Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center in critical condition.