K-pop star Jung Joon-young arrested in sex video scandal

K-pop star Jung Joon-young was arrested Thursday over allegations that he shared sexually explicit videos of women filmed without their knowledge or consent, South Korean police said.

The arrest warrant was issued hours after he appeared at a court hearing during which he apologized to the victims for his actions.

Jung, 30, who was first questioned by police last week, delivered a statement to the press outside the court, admitting responsibility for the charges.

“I am truly sorry. I admit to all charges against me. I will not challenge the charges brought by the investigative agency, and I will humbly accept the court’s decision,” he said.

“I bow my head in apology to the women who were victimized by my actions,” he added.

Following the hearing, he was escorted in handcuffs to a central Seoul police station, where he remains in custody.

Jung is accused of being part of an online group chat that shared sexually explicit videos of women without their knowledge or consent.

Other alleged members of the group include K-Pop idol and Big Bang star Seungri and rock band F.T. Island member Choi Jong-hoon. Seungri is also being investigated on suspicion of violating the country’s prostitution laws.

If found guilty, the men accused could be sentenced to five years in prison or face a fine of up to 30 million won ($26,424), under South Korean law.

Jung was dropped by his management company MakeUS Entertainment in light of the allegations.

Last week Seungri announced his decision to quit the entertainment industry.

“I think I’d better leave the entertainment industry at this moment,” he wrote on his official Instagram account. “I just cannot bear causing any further damage to people around me, while being hated and criticized by the public and being treated as a nation’s enemy during the investigation.”