Meet the small business owner who’s changing perceptions on World Down Syndrome Day

NEW YORK — You cannot help but smile when you are around John Cronin, who is smashing stereotypes through his business of selling socks.

That is exactly why John, who has down syndrome, created John's Crazy Socks with his father in December 2016.

John, 23, is the chief happiness officer and co-founder of the brand. For the past the past two years, he has made it his mission to inspire individuals and crush stereotypes, all at the same time.

Today, with more than three dozen employees on the payroll, John and his father/business parter, Mark Cronin, make it a point to hire employees with disabilities.

"About half of our employees have learning disabilities," Mark said. "We have said we will build a business model working with people with disabilities and based on giving back."

Today, on World Down Syndrome Day, they shared their story.

If you want to purchase any of these amazing socks for a cause, visit johnscrazysocks.com