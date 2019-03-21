Get ready for The Temptations in ‘Ain’t Too Proud’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The story of The Temptations is hitting Broadway in the new show "Ain't Too Proud."

Oji talks to the lead actor Derrick Baskin about the show, his fun "feud" with James Iglehart and about meeting the real Otis Williams of the Temptations.

The entire play is told through the lens of Derrick’s character, front man Otis Williams —the musical is based on Williams' memoir “Temptations."

Williams is also the founder and last surviving member of the group.

Catch "Ain't Too Proud" at the Imperial Theatre.

For more information and tickets, click here.