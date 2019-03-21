Fentanyl, heroin mill linked to 227 overdoses, including 84 deaths, busted in NJ

HARRISON, N.J. — Investigators believe the operators of a New Jersey drug mill were grinding out up to 15,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl a day, while working out of a luxury apartment at 300 Somerset Street in Harrison, less than 400 feet from the PATH train.

“This particular mill had stations set up,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said. “Stations where drug dealers, not chemists, mixed fentanyl and heroin using coffee grinders while wearing latex gloves and respirators.”

The stamps marking these drugs are renowned killers. The ‘Tom Brady’ blend has killed 42 people in New Jersey in the last 12 months. The heroin brand known as ‘Nyquil’ has killed 35. Altogether, drug brands located at this mill may have caused up to 84 deaths in New Jersey in the last year.

“We ask that, no matter what challenges you’re facing in your life, if you see heroin stamped with these markings, please, please stay away from it,” Grewal warned. “Your next fix could be your last.”

The New Jersey State Police Opioid Enforcement Task Force recovered approximately 32,500 individual drug doses and four kilos of fentanyl and heroin, along with a Bentley convertible, a Range Rover and approximately $200,000 in cash.

Investigators say they were performing surveillance on the drug mill when they saw Timothy Guest, 45, of Irvington leave the luxury apartment building and get into a Cadillac XTS with a black duffel bag. When state police attempted to stop Guest, he allegedly fled and struck two trooper cars. Troopers caught and arrested him, along with two men who fled the mill — William Woodley, 27, of Belleville and Selionel Orama, 25, of Cedar Grove.

All three men are facing 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th degree drug charges.

No one has been charged thus far in connection with the dozens of deaths these drugs may have caused, but prosecutors say if they can link the drug house to any specific death, these men could face murder charges.

“The opioid epidemic is a national crisis with local implications across New Jersey that has left a trail of death and destroyed families,” said Brian Michael, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Newark.